WBA Future Champion returns to Venezuela – World Boxing Association

Gleybert “Canelito” Maia, Diego Carbajal and Andru Solarte, young Venezuelan talent, will be some of the stars of the fifth edition of the WBA Future Champion, the development programme of the World Boxing Association, next Saturday, June 29th in Maracay, Aragua State.

The Centro Recreacional Yesterday will be the venue for a new boxing event, with a program of eight bouts of young values of Venezuelan professional boxing.

“Canelito Maia will be making his fifth professional appearance, and hopes to add another victory to his string of victories in the bantamweight division. The fighter from Miranda has impressed with his technique and dedication in every fight, being one of the best rated talents in each of the WBA shows. His last victory was in March, against Frank Rodriguez, whom he defeated by unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Diego Carbajal will be stepping into the ring for the third time. His two victories in the professional arena have been real battles, especially the last one in May in Maracaibo, against the then debutant Aiverson Caldera, which was in his favour by majority decision, in a featherweight fight.

For his part, super featherweight Andru Solarte will make his debut in his country in what will be his second professional fight. His debut took place in 2021, when he defeated his opponent, the Colombian Edgardo Jose Garcia by technical knockout in Puerto Colombia, in the neighbouring country.

The organisers of the WBA Future Champions will soon announce the list of the fights of the event.

With this program, the WBA Future Champions consolidates itself as a development program, after fulfilling functions in Panama, United States, Colombia and, soon, in Mexico, Costa Rica, Argentina and Spain.

Thus, this June 22 and 23, the programme will be part of the Intercontinental Tournament in Mexico City, as part of an exchange between fighters from England and the host country. And on July 12, the Baby Bull Academy will hold the second edition of its Future Champions tournament, sponsored by the WBA Future Champion program.



