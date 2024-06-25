Home / Boxing News / Condolences to the Jones family – World Boxing Association

Condolences to the Jones family – World Boxing Association

World Boxing Association 9 hours ago Boxing News

The World Boxing Association (WBA) mourns the passing of Deandre Jones, son of living legend Roy Jones Jr, who reported the unfortunate news via a social media post on Monday morning.

Jones Jr. has been one of the greatest fighters of all time and a great friend to the Pioneer organization for many years, so we stand with him and his family at this difficult time. 

“Unfortunately, my son DeAndre took his life on Saturday. I’m so thankful that God allowed me to come home Friday night to spend the last night of his life with me and the family.”” Jones said in his statement. 

I know a lot of people are going through tough times right now, but nothing is worth taking your own life. God gives it and God should be the one to take it away.”

The WBA sends its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones at this difficult time and asks to respect Jones’ family privacy during this sad moments.



Source link

Tags

About World Boxing Association

Check Also

Boxing News: Buatsi, Babic victorious in London » May 21, 2022 - Fightnews.com

Catterall Faces Former Two-Time World Champion Prograis At The Top of CO-OP Live’s First Ever Boxing Event on August 24

Jack Catterall and Regis Prograis will create history when they meet in a blockbuster Super-Lightweight …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved