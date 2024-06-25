Condolences to the Jones family – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) mourns the passing of Deandre Jones, son of living legend Roy Jones Jr, who reported the unfortunate news via a social media post on Monday morning.

Jones Jr. has been one of the greatest fighters of all time and a great friend to the Pioneer organization for many years, so we stand with him and his family at this difficult time.

“Unfortunately, my son DeAndre took his life on Saturday. I’m so thankful that God allowed me to come home Friday night to spend the last night of his life with me and the family.”” Jones said in his statement.

I know a lot of people are going through tough times right now, but nothing is worth taking your own life. God gives it and God should be the one to take it away.”

The WBA sends its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones at this difficult time and asks to respect Jones’ family privacy during this sad moments.



