Nwokolo defeated Barraza to become new WBA-NABA champion  – World Boxing Association

Nigeria’s Emeka Nwokolo captured the vacant WBA-NABA super welterweight belt afrer defeating Colombia’s Jeovanis Barraza on Saturday at the DoubleTree by Hilton, Manchester, New Hampshire.

Nwokolo scored a comprehensive win on cards of 120-108, 120-108 and 118-110 in a bout in which he showed dominance and superiority despite the bravery and drive of his opponent.

The 31-year-old African is going through a great moment in his career and achieved his sixth victory in a row to obtain the NABA regional belt and continue on his way to better opportunities for the future.

Barraza, meanwhile, returned from a long layoff but was defeated for the third straight time. He put up a valiant fight but his resources were not enough against Nwokolo.

The Nigerian now has 13 wins, 1 loss and 11 knockouts. For his part, Barraza left his record at 23 wins, 4 losses and 15 knockouts.



