Rianna Rios is the new WBA International Champion  – World Boxing Association

Last Friday night, the American Rianna Rios defeated the Spanish Mary Romero and won the World Boxing Association International bantamweight belt at the Entertainment and Sports Arena, Washington.

In a fight with a lot of exchanges, where the local had to use her technical resources to stop Romero’s pressure, the audience gave a standing ovation to the sporting commitment of both fighters.

Ríos has had an extensive career as an amateur boxer, having been national champion in the USA. Then, on 5/10/2019, she decided to make the leap to the professional ranks. And despite her career breaks, she never left the gym, keeping her dream of becoming a champion firm. 

Rianna Rios, after being consecrated with the international black and gold belt, widened her numbers to 8 wins with 1 knockout and remains undefeated, ready for her next challenges.



