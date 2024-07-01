Roach put on a great show in front of his home crowd – World Boxing Association

Lamont Roach Jr.’s performance last Friday was pretty special because of all the elements he had around him. The champion came on home soil to defend his World Boxing Association (WBA) super featherweight crown for the first time against Ireland’s Feargal McCrory and retained it in a great performance.

Crowds attended the Entertainment and Sports Arena en masse to witness the champion battle a tough opponent in the event’s main event fight.

Roach got off to a tough start in the face of the aggressive visitor, who was very active on the attack and trying to overwhelm the home fighter. However, the American was working calmly and finding the way to counter his opponent and the counterattack was key for him.

From the start he warned with a left hook that moved McCrory in the first round and little by little he was depleting the humanity of the challenger until in the eighth he was able to define after giving him two falls before in the fight.

The Washington native retained his crown for the first time and reached 25 wins, with 1 loss, 1 draw and 10 knockouts. For his part, McCrory left his record at 16 wins, 1 loss and 8 knockouts.



