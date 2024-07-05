Martinez completed public training in Tokyo  – World Boxing Association

World Boxing Association (WBA) super flyweight title challenger Fernando Martinez completed his public workout prior to Sunday’s fight against champion Kazuto Ioka, in Japan.

The Argentinean showed up with his team at the gym, where the international press was present to see his physical condition and to be able to talk to him a little bit.

“Thanks to my hard training, my condition is perfect and my weight is almost close to the super flyweight limit,” said the IBF world champion, who will unify his belt.

“Puma” did shadow work, gauntlets and hit the bag during his session and assured he is ready to keep both belts despite the difficulty the fight suggests.