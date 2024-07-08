Gregorio won the Fedelatin belt by defeating Canario  – World Boxing Association

Brazilian Andres Gregorio captured the World Boxing Association (WBA) Fedelatin super flyweight belt with a first round technical knockout victory over Eliu Canario this weekend.

The Cassasp Club, in Santana, Brazil, was the venue where both local fighters disputed the regional belt of the pioneer organization where Gregorio came out with a quick and convincing victory.

Gregorio, 25, became Fedelatin champion thanks to his punching combinations, which hurt his opponent from the start. Canario could not stay in the fight after the punishment and the victory was decreed in favor of the new champion.

The undefeated now has 12 wins, 1 draw and 12 knockouts, while Canario dropped to 16 wins, 5 losses and 12 knockouts.