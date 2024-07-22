Miranda wins in Madrid – World Boxing Association

Spain’s Jennifer “Tormenta” Miranda defeated fellow Spaniard Victoria Albons on Saturday, July 20, in a warm-up bout in Madrid.

Miranda made this fight with the endorsement of the Women’s Championships Committee of the World Boxing Association (WBA) that granted a special permission to the current Gold featherweight champion, who took advantage of it to show more aggressiveness in the ring and get a unanimous decision after the exact vote of the three judges by 60-54.

“Storm” lived up to her nickname and pelted her opponent with power punches. At all times he looked for the direct confrontation and imposed himself in the exchanges connecting better power punches, one of them opened a gap under the right eye of his rival.

“I want to achieve my dream, which is to win the WBA world title against Amanda Serrano,” said the Spanish boxer after the fight.

Her team has drawn up a roadmap that includes fighting again in October and that Miranda’s victories will bring her closer to her goal. After this victory, the fighter’s record remains unblemished with 11 victories, one of them by knockout.