Pauls knocked out Heaney to claim WBA Continental belt  – World Boxing Association

Brad Pauls became the new World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental middleweight champion with a 12-round technical knockout victory over Nathan Heaney on Saturday at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, UK.

Pauls had a great performance and was at his best after a draw against the same opponent in March. This time, he was dominant, correcting every detail to win near the end of the fight.

The 31-year-old gave his first warning in the fourth round when he knocked Heaney down and began to show his dominance in a tough, competitive fight. In the final round he got another knockdown and although his opponent got up, he continued to take punishment and the referee decided to stop the action before the final bell.

It was a great triumph for Pauls, who now has a record of 19 wins, 1 loss, 1 draw and 11 KOs, while Heaney’s record dropped to 18 wins, 1 loss, 1 draw and 6 KOs.