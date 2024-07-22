Home / Boxing News / Pauls knocked out Heaney to claim WBA Continental belt  – World Boxing Association

Pauls knocked out Heaney to claim WBA Continental belt  – World Boxing Association

World Boxing Association 1 hour ago Boxing News

Brad Pauls became the new World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental middleweight champion with a 12-round technical knockout victory over Nathan Heaney on Saturday at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, UK. 

Pauls had a great performance and was at his best after a draw against the same opponent in March. This time, he was dominant, correcting every detail to win near the end of the fight. 

The 31-year-old gave his first warning in the fourth round when he knocked Heaney down and began to show his dominance in a tough, competitive fight. In the final round he got another knockdown and although his opponent got up, he continued to take punishment and the referee decided to stop the action before the final bell. 

It was a great triumph for Pauls, who now has a record of 19 wins, 1 loss, 1 draw and 11 KOs, while Heaney’s record dropped to 18 wins, 1 loss, 1 draw and 6 KOs.


Source link

Tags

About World Boxing Association

Check Also

Utria-Rojas will be the star fight of WBA Future of Colombian Boxing  – World Boxing Association

Utria-Rojas will be the star fight of WBA Future of Colombian Boxing  – World Boxing Association

Colombian Carlos Utria and Venezuelan Helber Rojas will dispute the World Boxing Association (WBA) Fedecaribe …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved