A BACK-TO-BACK TRIUMPH

By Frank Warren

WE HAVE, QUITE simply, been treated to two incredible nights of fights over the last couple of weeks that conclusively prove that British boxing is in rude health.

Coming straight of the back of the third edition of the revived Magnificent Seven concept up in Birmingham, that again delivered in a massive way with huge performances from the likes of Andrew Cain, Brad Pauls, Ekow Essuman and Chantelle Cameron, the Queensberry bandwagon bounced into London for ‘Go Big or Go Home’ headed up by the heavies in Joe Joyce and Derek Chisora.

It turned out to be the sort of fight that you just couldn’t make up and, in the case of Derek, we are all forced to concede that there is life in the old dog yet.

It was an absolute barnstormer and, even when he looked out on his feet at times, Derek just wouldn’t budge, despite the best efforts of Big Joe. For a long time it looked as if reports of Joe’s punch resistance diminishing were premature, as he typically soaked up shots without his facial expression altering in the slightest.

Then in round nine, bang, Derek swung the fight firmly in his favour and ultimately the scorecards reflected this.

Of course, in the aftermath of a thrilling, yet punishing, collision, thoughts and comments inevitably turn to what the future holds for both men. My feeling on this is to let both of them rest up, take stock, talk to their teams and family and then let everyone know their intentions when the time is right.

Pundits and people on social media are unlikely to have an influence. They are grown men who will make their own calls.

There were other absolutely outstanding performances on the night as several of our prodigious young talents turned themselves into genuine contenders.

Ryan Garner, for one, I am thrilled for. It hasn’t been plain sailing for the Piranha since he turned professional with us at the age of 18. We were all very high on his prospects back then but, as can happen with young people of huge talent, sometimes the application is not at the level required. Youthful exuberance can get in the way with the candle being burned at both ends.

Massive credit to Ryan, for the last three or so years he has been laser focused on fulfilling his potential and becoming a champion. He is a father now – with another baby girl on the way – and he is all about providing for his family.

Jumping in with the world ranked and 25-0 Archie Sharp showed the belief he has in himself and also the belief we have in Ryan.

It was never going to be easy and it looked like Ryan was chasing Archie around a bit in the opening rounds, but then he got to grips with the fight and there was only going to be one winner.

It is a pleasing thought that there is so much more to come from Ryan. He will tell you himself that significant improvements can be made and we know he will work his backside off in the gym trying to implement them.

What I want to do for Ryan is to stage his next fight on the South Coast, nearer to his Southampton home, before putting on a major fight at the St Mary’s stadium, which is literally a small stones’ throw from his gym.

Ryan deserves this and there will be few people happier and prouder than me to make it happen for him.

Saturday really was a night for our elite band of talent and Dennis McCann certainly falls into this category.

Our loveable Menace had a little blip just under a year ago when he sustained a head wound against Ionut Baluta, but he has come back all guns blazing.

He made a big sacrifice in moving his immediate family up to Liverpool for training purposes and he is part of a thriving gym at the Rotunda, where they have done a very good job with him.

His win over the previously undefeated Brad Strand and now his settling of the score with Baluta has seen him crowned British and European super bantamweight champion, with him also holding the Commonwealth belt.

Dennis is now poised to strike at a higher level and I cannot wait to see him set about it. He is another who has been with us from the age of 18 and I get the biggest kick from developing young fighters from scratch and seeing them succeed.

Moses Itauma is another of our teenage stars with the world in his gifted hands. His destruction of the rugged and usually redoubtable Mariusz Wach has really got people talking.

Of course, I can say I wanted him to have a few more rounds, but I would never want him to force this and, if the finish is there, take it.

I would be confident in Moses beating pretty much anyone, outside of the obvious leaders of the division, right now. What we need to know is that he’s got the rounds in him, if required. That is the thing and he needs to know it too.

Moses is only 19 and it is stating the obvious to say that he has time on his side.

I was also very impressed with the composure demonstrated by Royston Barney-Smith in coping with the adversity of a nasty cut against a tricky and unbeaten opponent in Brian Barajas.

Royston is another elite talent and it is all about experience for him now because we know he possesses exceptional ability. He is 10 fights in now and he’s got the first title he wanted, so he is moving along nicely and learning all the time.

I was also particularly impressed with the performances of Sean Noakes in winning the English welterweight title against a tough man in Inder Bassi, plus Raven Chapman displaying style and substance against the unbeaten Yohana Sarabia.

Brandun Lee gave us glimpses of what he is all about in his first ring activity in over a year and I was delighted to witness Aadam Hamed deliver such a composed performance in his first Queensberry appearance.

In conclusion, I couldn’t be any happier with what I have seen from our guys and girls over the last couple of weeks and, the beauty of it is, it all leads on to even bigger things when they all step back in the ring later this year.