WBA Asia draws curtain on historic convention – World Boxing Association

All is set. On Friday, August 9, WBA Asia will mark a milestone in its nearly three decades of existence with the celebration of its convention in Vietnam. Until August 11, Ho Chi Minh City will be the capital of Asian boxing as part of an extraordinary event.

The initiative led by the WBA Asia, with the support of the Vietnam Boxing Commission, will bring together the boxing family of the Asian continent for three days of intense institutional, academic, social and sporting activities.

The Convention will begin on August 9th with a review of the activities of the WBA regional body, the introduction of professional boxing in Vietnam and the presentation of the WBA Asia Tournament Schedule as central themes.

WBA Asia and the Vietnam Boxing Commission will host the Officials Seminar on August 10, a training activity expected to attract a large group of judges and officials. The seminar will be conducted by WBA Asia representatives Silvestre Daz Abainza, Nowel Guerrero Haduca and Gregorio De La Cruz Ortega.

The WBA Asia Convention will be a milestone in the history of the sport in Vietnam, as it will be the first time a professional boxing convention will be held in the country. The support of the Vietnam Boxing Commission (VBC), the body appointed by the Vietnamese government to regulate boxing activities, has been crucial to the event.

The agenda prepared by the WBA Asia will offer attendees the opportunity to learn about its projects for the development of the Asian continent, as well as training sessions for officials and a boxing card featuring several regional titles at stake and the presentation of a new tournament for the development of new talent.

The convention agenda can be found on the WBA Asia website at http://www.wbaasiaboxing.com/media/?nMt=vSingle&mCd=573.

Paciones focused on extending his unbeaten record

The WBA Asia Convention will close on Sunday with the boxing program headlined by Filipino Arvin Jhon Paciones, who will defend his WBA Asia light flyweight title against Thailand’s Nanthanon Thogchai at the Saigon Sports Club Arena in the Vietnamese capital.

The event kicks off the WBA Asia Tournament, a development program of the WBA Regional Office.