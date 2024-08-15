WBA Future of Houston returns on September 20th – World Boxing Association

The most interesting of the WBA Future is the one that is being held in Houston, Texas, by former world champion Juan Diaz and that is oriented to the amateur level. Although the idea was born in Houston, it is being carried out in Fresno and this September 20th the second date of this event will take place.

Fighters from various parts of Texas will be in the ring fighting amateur bouts with the objective of providing them with activity and contributing to their development, which is what the WBA Future Champions is all about.

WBA President Gilberto Jesus Mendoza said he is very pleased with this event, which is a way to continue to expand boxing and provide opportunities for boxers from all over the world.

The project is being carried out in several countries in both amateur and professional boxing and so far has been able to hold events in Venezuela, Colombia, Panama, Andorra and the United States with the help of different promoters and organizers.