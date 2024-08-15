Inoue and Doheny will go to war in Koto Ku on September 3rd  – World Boxing Association

Naoya Inoue will return to the ring on September 3 to defend his World Boxing Association (WBA) super bantamweight crown against veteran TJ Doheny at the Ariana Arena in Koto Ku, Japan.

The Japanese will also put the WBO, WBC and IBF belts on the line in another big night of boxing that will include several interesting bouts on the undercard.

Inoue last fought in May against Luis Nery in a fight that was a little difficult for him at the beginning but was relatively easy to resolve. The champion went to the canvas early in the fight but recovered to chip away at the Mexican’s humanity and pull out a sixth round knockout win.

Doheny comes in with three wins in a row to face a very important challenge in his career. He knows the difficulty he faces but intends to use his experience to pull off a surprise and get a win that will put him back on top.

Inoue has a record of 27 wins, no losses and 24 knockouts, while Doheny has 26 wins, 4 losses and 20 knockouts.