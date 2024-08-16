‘Zurdo’ Ramirez vs Dorticos goes to purse bid on August 27th  – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee has called for the Purse bid to grant the promotional right of the cruiserweight championship bout between Gilberto Ramirez and Yuniel Dorticos, which will take place in Houston, Texas, on August 27th.

On Friday the communication was sent to both fighters’ teams through official channels. The auction will be conducted by the deputy director of the committee, Julio Thyme and the exact location of the auction will be informed soon, while the time determined is 11:00 a.m. (local time).

The minimum amount to obtain the rights to the fight is US 200,000.00 and the purse split will be 75% for the champion Ramirez and 25% for the challenger Dorticos.

On the same day, the auction for the bantamweight world title fight between Muslim Gadzhimagomedov and Leon Harth will be held.