WBA Committee sets Gadzhimagomedov-Harth bidding – World Boxing Association

World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships committee announced the purse bid of the bridgerweight title fight between Muslim Gadzhimagomedov and Leon Harth on August 27 in Houston, Texas.

The Russian champion must fight the German contender in his next bout. The bidding will be conducted by the Vice Chairman of the WBA Championships Committee, Julio Thyme, and will take place at 11:00 a.m. (local time).

The participation fee is US 10,000, while the minimum to participate is US $200,000.00. On the other hand, the purse distribution will be 75% for the champion and 25% for the challenger, according to the WBA rules. 

In this same meeting, the purse bid for the Cruiserweight fight between Gilberto Ramirez and Yuniel Dorticos will take place.


