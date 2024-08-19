Home / Boxing News / Nicholson is new WBA Continental North America champion  – World Boxing Association

Nicholson is new WBA Continental North America champion  – World Boxing Association

World Boxing Association 2 hours ago Boxing News

Deon Nicholson won the Continental North America light heavyweight belt by defeating Sergio Jimenez last Friday by  unanimous decision at the Tuscaloosa Rivermarket in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. 

The American earned scores of 100-89, 99-90 and 98-91 in a fight in which he was able to dominate from the outset against an opponent who had an aggressive style but couldn’t do much against Nicholson. 

In addition to the dominance in the ring, Nicholson benefited from a points deduction in the active round to his opponent, which increased his advantage on the cards at the end of the fight. 

The new monarch now has 21 wins, 1 loss and 17 knockouts, while Jimenez dropped to 15 wins, 1 loss and 1 draw.


Source link

Tags

About World Boxing Association

Check Also

Inoue and Doheny will go to war in Koto Ku on September 3rd  – World Boxing Association

Inoue and Doheny will go to war in Koto Ku on September 3rd  – World Boxing Association

Naoya Inoue will return to the ring on September 3 to defend his World Boxing …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved