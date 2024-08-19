Nicholson is new WBA Continental North America champion  – World Boxing Association

Deon Nicholson won the Continental North America light heavyweight belt by defeating Sergio Jimenez last Friday by unanimous decision at the Tuscaloosa Rivermarket in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

The American earned scores of 100-89, 99-90 and 98-91 in a fight in which he was able to dominate from the outset against an opponent who had an aggressive style but couldn’t do much against Nicholson.

In addition to the dominance in the ring, Nicholson benefited from a points deduction in the active round to his opponent, which increased his advantage on the cards at the end of the fight.

The new monarch now has 21 wins, 1 loss and 17 knockouts, while Jimenez dropped to 15 wins, 1 loss and 1 draw.