Finol vs Alvarado this Saturday in La Guaira  – World Boxing Association

The former Olympic silver medalist, the Venezuelan Yoel Finol, will return to the ring this Saturday in La Guaira, Venezuela, to face the Mexican Alexis Alvarado in the event to be organized by IBA with the support of WBA at the Domo Jose Maria Vargas.

Finol, comes from an inactivity of almost four years in the professional arena because he was focused on amateur boxing during that time. However, now he has returned to the professional boxing and will make his first fight in Venezuela, which is an extra motivation.

The southpaw guard, bantamweight fighter debuted in 2019 and has made three professional bouts with convincing wins, including one by knockout.

Alvarado is a fighter with a good record who comes in with three wins in a row and wants to pull off the upset as a visitor. The Mexican knows he is facing a great opponent but he wants to show all his grit to get a win.

Finol has 3 wins, 1 by knockout, while Alvarado has 6 wins, 1 loss and 4 knockouts.