OPENING NIGHT LOOMING FOR BIG BOMB JOHN

THE QUEENSBERRY NEWCOMER John Isaacs is literally counting down the days until he gets to make his professional debut at York Hall on Friday September 6.

The next Bethnal Green bash – headlined by Sam Noakes defending his European lightweight title against mandatory challenger Gianluca Ceglia – will be the scene of another two young talents announcing themselves in the pro ranks, the other being Keano White from Lowestoft.

In the case of Isaacs, just 19, his band of followers who have been snapping up tickets in droves, will venture to the Old Ford Road from the West Country, namely Swindon. Isaacs himself will be heading in from further South because his preparations are being carried out under the expert eye of leading trainer Wayne Batten down in Southampton.

The welterweight, who could well drop lower in the fullness of time, signed on the dotted line to become a Frank Warren fighter earlier this year and now his time to shine is looming large.

“I really can’t wait,” said Isaacs, who was last in the ring some 11 months ago when he was victorious in the Senior Championships. “I have been training all year really, taking each step preparing for the day to come and hopefully a beautiful display of what I can do on the night.

“Mentally it puts me in a really strong place,” he reasoned on his link up with the Hall of Fame promoter. “I always wanted to do that, be that and say that I am a Frank Warren fighter. Training with who I am training with, working with who I am working with and doing what I am doing in the gym, I feel brilliant.

“I think Frank is a very brilliant man and very, very clever. A gentleman to speak to and I really enjoyed his company. The conversation we had I couldn’t have put any better if I had made it up myself.”

Isaacs, who views himself as a bit of a banger and is giving consideration to the stage name of ‘Big Bomb’, enjoyed success across his amateur tenure, but his level of experience gathered was blighted by the Covid period.

“I had 19 amateurs and won 17, winning three championships and was semi-finalist in the Haringey International Box Cup.

“There were a few stoppages in there and hopefully I can bring that through to the pros as well. Everyone loves a knockout streak so hopefully I can deliver on that.

“I am very strong, I like to think and have always been a bit of a puncher. I am a very aggressive boxer, entertaining and hopefully I will keep everyone excited and wanting to see more.

“I’ve got two busloads coming down from Swindon and a lot of people have sorted out hotels. I am so looking forward to it.”