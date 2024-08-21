Ramirez and Deines ready to shine at the IBA Champions’ Night in Venezuela  – World Boxing Association

The Venezuelan star fighter Albert Ramirez returns to his country for the main fight of the IBA Champions Night, this Saturday, August 24, against the German and former world champion Adam Deines.

Ramirez and Deines will fight in 10 rounds for the World Boxing Association light heavyweight international title, in a bout scheduled to take place at the Polideportivo Jose Maria Vargasin La Guaira, 45 kilometers from Caracas, the capital of Venezuela.

Albert Ramirez, undefeated in 18 fights with 15 knockouts, is the current holder of this belt, and hopes to consolidate himself as a contender for the world title of the division in front of his public. Deines, challenger of champion Artur Beterbiev in 2021, will be a tough opponent, with 14 of his 23 wins coming by knockout and two losses.

The program will be completed with the fight between the Venezuelan Yoel Finol, silver medalist of Rio 2016, against Alexis Alvarado, in elimination of the 54 kgs category for the IBA World Champion title (IBA World Champion title).

And the also Venezuelan Luis Arcon will step into the ring in the 63.5 kgs against Armenian Karen Tonakanyan.