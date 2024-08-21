Apu Apustaja Secures Long-Term Brand Partnership with Matchroom Boxing

Meme token Apu Apustaja is delighted to announce a ten-fight deal with the world’s leading boxing promoter, Matchroom Boxing.

This partnership builds upon APU’s previous sponsorship of the recent Subriel Matias vs Liam Paro fight.

As an Official Brand Partner, this relationship will expose APU to a wider global audience, opening up the crypto community to sports fans around the world.

Who are Apu Apustaja?

Founded on an ethos of community and camaraderie, Apu Apustaja is a meme token with a large online presence and humorous, friendly associations. With a large meme database and an interactive community, it’s hard to search sites like Reddit and X without seeing APU’s frenly face.

As a community owned project, APU’s members are involved in all major decision making and collectively help to create a welcoming and supportive online space for all crypto lovers. Successful projects so far include a public Spotify account, a game, an interactive storybook into the history of the project, and a one-of-a-kind Meme Generator!

Listed on over ten centralised crypto exchanges and after appearing in various advertisements around New York and Japan, APU has quickly become an industry favourite.

The APU team have been busy at work in recent months, securing long-term partnerships with a leading market-maker in Web3, Wintermute, and also securing season-long partnerships with Prima Prama (Moto GP) and Udinese, a Serie A football team in Italy.

Apu Apustaja X Matchroom Boxing

The proposed partnership will continue across ten of Matchroom’s live events, with the first fight taking place on Saturday, August 31 at the Dignity Health & Sports Park, in Los Angeles – broadcast live around the world on DAZN.

Matchroom Boxing Chairman, Eddie Hearn said: “We are delighted to add Apu Apustaja to our stable of sponsors, supporting us across a hoist of exciting upcoming events across the globe – starting at the famous ‘War Grounds’ in LA for Diego Pacheco against Maciej Sulecki.” As a partner of their events, APU will have access to Matchroom Boxing’s social channels, exposing the project to high value global audiences across the USA, UK and other high worth locations.

As well as branded digital content on Matchroom Boxing socials, APU is keen to promote community involvement by arranging various hospitality and ticketed experiences for APU members.

Media Links:

Website: https://APU.com

Telegram: https://t.me/apuclub

Twitter/X: https://x.com/apuscoin