The Five Greatest Mexico vs. Puerto Rico Matches

A look back at the greatest matchups in the Mexico vs. Puerto rivalry ahead of the next chapter as Saul “Canelo” Alvarez battles Edgar Berlanga Saturday, September 14 in a PBC PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Mexico vs. Puerto. It’s arguably the greatest rivalry in boxing, two nations that have produced classic after classic. Boxing is simply in their blood – put the cells of their citizens under a microscope and you’re likely to find zillions of brown leather gloves floating around.

On Saturday, September 14, the feud continues as Mexican superstar and boxing legend Saul “Canelo” Álvarez defends his unified WBA, WBC and WBO Super Middleweight World Championship against undefeated Puerto Rican slugger, Edgar “The Chosen One” Berlanga, at T-Mobile Arena. Naturally, the PBC Pay-Per-View on Prime Video occurs on the Mexican Independence Way weekend.

Weeks away from boxing’s biggest card this year, here is a look back at 5 of the best Mexico vs. Puerto Rico boxing matches:

5

Antonio Margarito vs. Miguel Cotto I

Date: July 26, 2008 Venue: MGM Grand, Las Vegas Title(s): Cotto’s WBA Welterweight Championship Summary: The first fight between Puerto Rico’s Cotto and Mexico’s Margarito was one of the most dramatic and controversial bouts in boxing history. The unbeaten Cotto was regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world, known for his powerful body punching and strong technical skills. Margarito was a relentless pressure fighter with an iron chin and heavy hands. Those attributes made for a classic battle between two warriors at their peak. Cotto used his superior boxing skills and movement to control the early rounds. However, as the fight progressed, Margarito’s relentless aggression began to take its toll. Margarito absorbed Cotto’s punches, coming forward and landing thudding, hurtful shots with greater frequency. In the 11th round, a bloodied and exhausted Cotto took a knee twice, giving Margarito a TKO victory. The aftermath of the fight was overshadowed by controversy when Margarito was found to have illegal hand wraps before his next fight against Shane Mosley. This raised suspicions that Margarito may have used illegal wraps against Cotto, tainting his victory. Despite the controversy, the fight remains a classic for its intense action and dramatic finish.

4

Miguel Cotto vs. Saul “Canelo” Álvarez

Date: November 21, 2015 Venue: Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas Title(s): Vacant WBC Middleweight Championship Summary: Cotto vs. Alvarez wasn’t just a bout between two of the biggest names in the sport. Aesthetically, it got no better. Both were fluid boxer-punchers, capable of outboxing their opponents or knocking them out in a variety of ways. Mexico’s Álvarez was the young pound-for-pounder yet already a veteran at age 25. At 35, Puerto Rico’s Cotto was on the back nine of an incredible career that included titles in four separate weight classes. In his most recent bout, he proved he was as good as ever, capturing a middleweight belt with a stoppage win over Sergio Martinez. Cotto vs. Canelo was a high-speed chess match filled with precise shots and slick counterpunching. Despite Cotto’s efforts, it was Canelo who landed the harder and cleaner shots to win a 12-round unanimous decision.

3

Oscar De La Hoya vs. Félix Trinidad

Date: September 18, 1999 Venue: Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas Title(s): De La Hoya’s WBC and Trinidad’s IBF Welterweight Championships Summary: Known as “The Fight of the Millenium,” Olympic gold medalist and proud Mexican American De La Hoya took on Puerto Rican treasure Trinidad in a battle between two undefeated world champions in their primes. Unfortunately, the action underwhelmed. De La Hoya used his boxing skills to jump out to an early lead. Trinidad applied calm, steady pressure on his ever-moving opponent. Heading into the final three rounds, De La Hoya employed a safety-first, passive strategy that would ultimately cost him the fight. Trinidad’s aggression proved to be the difference as he won a controversial majority decision (115-113, 115-114, 114-114). To this day, the outcome still sparks debate among fight fans even though the fight itself was largely forgettable.

2

Salvador Sánchez vs. Wilfredo Gómez

Date: August 21, 1981 Venue: Caesars Palace, Las Vegas Title(s): Sanchez’s WBC Featherweight Championship Summary: It was billed as “The Battle of The Little Giants,” a bout between two world champions – Puerto Rico’s Gómez at 122 and Mexico’s Sánchez at 126. The 22-year-old Sánchez (40-0, 30 KOs) was already being hailed as the next great champion, having made six defenses of his title and establishing himself as a fighter seemingly without flaw. This, however, would be his toughest test. Boxing star Gómez was a dazzling 32-0, with all 32 wins coming by knockout. The action matched the hype as Gómez attempted to impose his power on the brilliant boxing yet equally powerful Sánchez. In the eighth round, Sánchez unleashed a flurry of punches that overwhelmed Gómez, forcing the referee to stop the fight and solidifying Sánchez as one of the greatest featherweights ever.