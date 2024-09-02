Clarke beats Apochi in Carson – World Boxing Association

Cheavon Clarke defeated Efetobor Apochi by majority decision on Saturday to win the World Boxing Association (WBA) Inter-Continental cruiserweight belt at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

The British fighter got off to a good start in the United States and left a good impression with a 98-92, 97-93 and 95-95 scorecard win.

Clarke showed good command of the ring and used his combinations well against a quality fighter like Apochi and in the end he took a great victory for his career and his aspirations to continue moving up in world boxing.

The Briton’s record stood at 10 wins, no losses and 7 knockouts, while Apochi’s record dropped to 12 wins and 3 losses, with 12 of them by knockout.