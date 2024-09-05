Ataev and Suarez target Morrell and Bivol – World Boxing Association

Russia’s Sharabutdin Ataev and Argentina’s Brian Nahuel Suarez will meet on Friday, September 6 in Chelyabinsk, Russia, for the WBA Gold light heavyweight title.

In one of the main fights of the show, the super featherweight eliminator between Armenian Zhora Hamazaryan and Russian Elnur Samedov; and the WBA International bantamweight title between Vadim Tukov and Magomed Madiev will also be at stake.

Ataev and Suarez step into the ring aiming to draw a path to the top of the division. Dmitry Bivol, the reigning WBA super champion in this division, reigns supreme, as does Cuban David Morrell Jr. who holds the regular 175-pound belt.

The up-and-coming Sharabutdin Ataev, 25, is undefeated in six fights and four knockouts. This will be the biggest challenge of his nascent career.

The experienced Brian Nahuel Suarez, 32, is a former world champion who is 19-2, with 18 knockout.

It is expected to be a tough fight, the winner of which will lift the WBA Gold 175-pound title, putting his name among the top fighters in the division.