Samedov surprises in super featherweight eliminator – World Boxing Association

Russia’s Elnur Samedov won a unanimous decision over Armenia’s Zhora Hamazaryan on Friday in a boxing war staged in the city of Chelyabinsk, Russia for the WBA super featherweight eliminator.

Samedov and Hamazaryan gave it all for ten intense, alternating rounds, but the close bout ultimately favoured the Russian on scorecards of 93-96, 94-95 and 96-93. Samedov was able to recover from a knockdown at the start of the sixth round, which could have jeopardised his victory.

His record now stands at 20 wins to one loss.

Hamazaryan, meanwhile, saw his hopes fade, and now stands with a record of 14-4-2.

The 130-pound division is led by American Lamont Roach J., the reigning world champion, and Russian Albert Batyrgaziev, the interim champion.