Breaking Down Canelo vs. Berlanga

An in-depth look at Canelo vs. Berlanga ahead of Saturday’s heated and highly-anticipated showdown in Las Vegas, live on PBC PPV on Prime Video.

Fight week is here for the biggest boxing event of the year. This Saturday, September 14, Mexican boxing legend Saul “Canelo” Álvarez will put his WBA, WBC and WBO Super Middleweight World Titles on the line against undefeated, hard-hitting top contender Edgar Berlanga. The bout headlines a stacked PBC Pay-Per-View at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, live on Prime Video (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT).

Canelo, a seasoned champion with a Hall of Fame career, is widely regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world. Berlanga, on the other hand, is a brash, young and hungry knockout artist with a growing reputation. The clash between these two fighters represents a classic tale of experience versus youth, skill versus power, and a test of whether the old guard can fend off the rising star. Let’s break down the tale of the tape for this intriguing matchup.

EXPERIENCE

Canelo Álvarez (58-2-2, 39 KOs) is a veteran of the sport with over 60 professional fights to his name. Having started his professional career at the tender age of 15, the Mexican superstar has faced and defeated some of the biggest names in boxing, including Gennady Golovkin, Sergey Kovalev, Miguel Cotto, and Jermell Charlo. He has won world titles in four different weight classes, from super welterweight to light heavyweight, and has become the face of the sport. Canelo’s resume is stacked with victories over elite competition, and his ability to adapt to different styles and strategies is unmatched.

In contrast, Edgar Berlanga (21-0, 16 KOs) is still relatively new to the professional boxing scene, having made his debut in 2016. Although his resume doesn’t boast the same caliber of opponents as Canelo’s, Berlanga has made a name for himself with his devastating punching power. The Puerto Rican boxer started his career with a remarkable streak of 16 consecutive first-round knockouts, capturing the attention of boxing fans and experts alike. While he hasn’t yet faced elite-level opposition, Berlanga’s potential and power make him a dangerous challenger.

STYLES MAKE FIGHTS

Canelo is known for his versatility in the ring. He possesses excellent head movement, defensive skills, and the ability to counterpunch with precision. Canelo’s body punching is among the best in the sport, and his footwork allows him to control the pace of the fight. Over the years, Canelo has developed a more patient and calculated approach, breaking down his opponents over the course of the fight rather than relying solely on his power. His ability to adjust mid-fight and exploit his opponent’s weaknesses has been a key factor in his success.

Berlanga is a fighter who relies heavily on his knockout power but has the boxing background and dimensions to box from the outside. Yet Berlanga loves to press forward, looking for openings to land his thunderous right hand. Berlanga’s stamina and defensive capabilities have yet to be fully tested, especially against a fighter of Canelo’s caliber

PHYSICAL ATTRIBUTES

Physically, both fighters are well-suited for the super middleweight division. Canelo Álvarez stands at 5-foot-8 with a 70.5-inch reach. While he may not have the height and reach advantage that some of his opponents possess, Canelo’s compact frame and low center of gravity make him a formidable force inside the ring. His strength and power have allowed him to compete and win in higher weight classes, and his conditioning is second to none.

Berlanga, standing at 6-foot-1 with a 73-inch reach, holds a significant height and reach advantage over Canelo. This could prove to be a key factor if Berlanga can effectively use his jab to keep Canelo at bay. However, Berlanga’s ability to use his physical advantages remains a question mark, as he has often relied on his power rather than his boxing skills to win fights.

THE INTANGIBLES

One of the biggest factors in this potential matchup is the experience gap. Canelo, 34, has been in the ring with some of the best fighters of the past decade and has consistently proven his ability to perform at the highest level. His ring IQ, composure under pressure, and ability to adjust make him a formidable opponent for any fighter. Canelo’s championship pedigree and experience in big fights give him a psychological edge over Berlanga, who has yet to face a true elite-level opponent.

On the other hand, Berlanga’s youth and hunger cannot be underestimated. At 27 years old, Berlanga is entering his physical prime, and his desire to make a name for himself in the sport could drive him to rise to the occasion. Berlanga’s knockout power is a significant equalizer, and if he can land clean shots on Canelo, he has the potential to change the course of the fight in an instant.

WHAT DOES IT ALL MEAN?

Canelo Álvarez’s experience, skill set, and ability to adapt make him a difficult puzzle for any opponent to solve. Berlanga’s best chance would be to catch Canelo early with his power and force the legend to respect him. He could also utilize his jab to keep his shorter opponent on the outside – easier said than done against a man with 25 world title appearances. One thing is for sure, fight fans can expect fireworks from the opening bell to the fight’s final outcome.

