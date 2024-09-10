Tukov is the new WBA International middleweight champion – World Boxing Association

Russian Vadim Tukov won the WBA International bantamweight belt on Friday, defeating Magomed Madiev by unanimous decision in the city of Chelyabinsk, Russia.

Despite a few moments of trouble at times, Tukov was superior during the ten-round bout. The scorecards showed him the winner 98-92, 97-93 and 99-91.

It was expected to be a much closer fight, but Tukov was able to overcome the onslaught of his opponent to finally win comfortably.

The 30-year-old Vadim Tukov extends his unbeaten run to 15 wins without defeat.

Magomed Madiev, meanwhile, finishes with a record of two losses, 16 wins and one draw.