Fulton returns to the ring to fight Castro for WBA Continental Americas belt – World Boxing Association

Former world champion Stephen Fulton will make his comeback against the strong Carlos Castro for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental Americas super bantamweight belt.

The American’s return will take place in a grand setting at the T-Mobile Arena event, where Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga will be competing for the undisputed super bantamweight crown in the main event.

Fulton lost last July to Naoya Inoue in a unification fight. In addition to losing his crown, he lost his undefeated record but now feels ready to make a comeback in style in boxing’s mecca.

Castro will be a tough opponent as he is experienced and has won a good amount of fights in his career. A native of Mexico, he is a U.S. citizen and has spent most of his career in Arizona, so his arrival in Las Vegas will be a great motivation.

Fulton has 21 wins and 1 loss, with 8 knockouts. Castro comes into the fight with 30 wins, 2 losses and 14 knockouts.