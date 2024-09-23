Chavarría defeated Veyre and is new WBA International champion – World Boxing Association

Joana Chavarria conquered the World Boxing Association (WBA) International featherweight belt with a unanimous decision win over Caroline Veyre last Saturday night in Mexico City.

The home fighter had a great night and got cards of 98-91, 96-93 and 96-94, with which she pocketed the regional championship of the pioneering body and achieved a major breakthrough for her career.

Aggressiveness was key for the Mexican in the ring, as she was able to nullify the boxing of her Canadian opponent and overwhelm her to prevent her from developing her tools. She was adding rounds as the fight went on and in the end she was able to accumulate an advantage that gave her that great victory by decision.

Chavarria won her seventh professional fight, while she has 5 losses, 1 draw and 2 no auras. Veyre lost his undefeated record and now has 7 wins and 1 loss.