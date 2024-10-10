Bivol and Beterbiev dazzled in public training session  – World Boxing Association

Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev completed public training on Wednesday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The promotional event prior to their fight on Saturday is one of the most eye-catching as people have the opportunity to see them working out in the ring and learn a little about their physical condition ahead of the showdown.

As it is customary in this kind of events, all the fighters have a few minutes in the ring to work out with their teams. Bivol and Beterbiev were the last to appear and left pleasant impressions to those present.

For Bivol the highlight was his gauntlet work with his trainer, in which he showed his speed and his punching combinations, he also ended up talking to the people and assuring that there will be a great fight next weekend.

Beterbiev also did several exercises but, undoubtedly, what caught the attention of his session was his stretching combined with support on fingertips, fists and wrists that showed the strength he has in his hands.

This Thursday will be the final press conference for the event and tomorrow will be the crucial moment of the weigh-in, in which both have to weigh less than 175 pounds to be eligible to dispute the four world belts at stake.