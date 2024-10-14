Home / Boxing News / Yuri Akui retained his crown against Charunphak  – World Boxing Association

Seigo Yuri Akui made the second defense of his World Boxing Association (WBA) flyweight crown last Sunday with a split decision win over Thananchai Charunphak at the Ariake Arena in Koto Ku, Japan. 

The home fighter had a tough opponent in the Thai but he prevailed with cards of 117-111, 115-113 and 113-115 after 12 rounds of action. 

Yuri Akui had to go all out and use all his tools to stay as monarch, in a fight that meant a great challenge for his career and his status as crown holder. 

The win leaves Yuri Akui with a record of 21 wins, 2 losses, 1 draw and 11 knockouts. Charunphak, meanwhile, now has a record of 25 wins, 2 losses and 15 knockouts.


