Diaz new WBA-Iberoamerica champion – World Boxing Association

Venezuelan Alexis Diaz was proclaimed WBA-Iberoamerica super flyweight champion after winning on points against Colombian Bairon Rodriguez.

Alexis showed his superiority from very early in the fight, imposing himself with power punches that dented his opponent in the second round, when he fell to the canvas, an action that provided more security for the South American fighter residing in Spain. In addition, a points deduction was given to the Colombian in round 6.

Thus, except for rounds 5 and 9, which were a little complicated for Diaz, the former world champion showed his great skills in the ring and his firm intention to go for bigger challenges.

“Winning the WBA-Iberoamerica is important for me, it puts me back in the circuit of a world body. I know I still have a lot of boxing left in me and I’m here to prove that I can return to the rankings and seek a new world title opportunity,” said Diaz.

The judges gave a unanimous decision by 100-88, 99-89 and 98-90 to leave the Spanish-based fighter’s record at 31 wins, 5 losses and 19 knockouts.