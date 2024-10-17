Home / Boxing News / Josef defeated Egorov and is new WBA Asia East champion  – World Boxing Association

Namibia’s Immanuel Josef defeated Vasiliy Egorov by technical decision on Thursday in Ufa, Russia, and won the WBA Asia East belt, in a good performance as a visitor. 

An accidental clash of heads caused a cut on the forehead of the home fighter, who was unable to continue, so the fight went to the cards at that point and had Josef on top. 

The African knew how to dominate the fight despite facing a quality opponent who was making his debut but who had a great career in the amateur arena.

With the win, Josef left his record at 16 wins, 4 losses, 1 draw and 7 knockouts.


