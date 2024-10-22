Mykquan Williams defends his regional belt against Lavisas Williams  – World Boxing Association

Mykquan Williams will defend his World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental Americas Gold super lightweight belt against Lavisas Williams on Wednesday night in New York.

The regional champion of the pioneer organization will put his crown on the line for the first time on this mid-week event that features several interesting bouts.

The 26-year-old Connecticut native won the title on January 17 when he defeated Luis Feliciano. He returned to the ring in June against Willmank Canonico for a non-title fight in which he won.

Now he will face 33-year-old Lavisas Williams of New York. He comes from defeating Kelvin Kibler in April and now he will have a great challenge in which he wants to surprise.

The champion has a record of 21 wins, no losses, 2 draws and 10 knockouts, while the challenger has 10 wins, 1 loss, 1 draw and 3 knockouts.