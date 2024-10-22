Marini knocked out De Jesus and remains as WBA Fedelatin champion  – World Boxing Association

Agustin Marini retained his World Boxing Association (WBA) Fedelatin cruiserweight championship with a second-round knockout over Camelito de Jesus on Saturday at the Aconcagua Arena in Mendoza, Argentina.

The WBA regional champion had an overwhelming fight against the Brazilian and his power was felt from the beginning of the fight, which foreshadowed a quick victory for Marini.

Although he looked dominant in the first round, it was in the second when his power defined the fight and he took the victory after knocking down the visitor, who was unable to recover from the power of the 25-year-old Argentine legacy.

Marini remains undefeated and reached 10 victories, in addition to knocking out his ninth opponent. De Jesus now has 20 wins, 9 losses and 16 knockouts.