Lafebvre won WBA Gold belt on technical decision over Basualdo – World Boxing Association

Segolene Lefebvre was crowned World Boxing Association (WBA) Super Bantamweight Gold champion in a technical decision win over Juliana Basualdo this weekend. 

The Frenchwoman and the Argentinean fought at the Hippodrome Municipal de Douai, France, in an eventful fight that ended in the fifth round due to a cut on the forehead of the visiting fighter as a result of an accidental clash of heads.

As the bout had gone past the fourth round, it went to the scorecards, where the home fighter was leading in a split 48-47, 48-47 and 46-49, which gave her the win by technical decision. 

Lafebvre now has a record of 19 wins, 1 loss and 1 knockout. For his part, Basualdo left his record at 12 wins, 6 losses and 2 knockouts.


