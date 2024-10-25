Gutierrez vs Flores on 11/15 in Venezuela  – World Boxing Association

This Thursday was presented in Maracaibo, Venezuela, the North American Boxing Association (NABA) title fight between Roger Gutierrez and Moises Flores, which will take place on November 15.

Gutierrez and his team held a press conference to make official the regional title fight that will put two veteran former world champions face to face in a great fight that promises action due to the styles of both.

Gutierrez will try to go out with his hand up at home and keep moving up in his goal of getting another world title shot, for which he needs to keep winning.

Flores, 37, will be the visitor and although he is not at his best, he will try to take advantage of his experience to win away from home and hurt the locals.

Gutierrez has 28 wins, 6 losses, 1 draw and 21 knockouts, while Flores has 26 wins, 8 losses, 1 draw and 17 knockouts.