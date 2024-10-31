Schofield and Giron to square off in Las Vegas  – World Boxing Association

Floyd Schofield will be one of the headliners this Saturday night at the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada, when he steps into the ring to defend his World Boxing Association (WBA) international lightweight belt against René Téllez Girón.

Schofield has the clear objective of fighting for a world title in the short term and knows that this fight can open doors for him, so it is very important to make an excellent performance and leave a great impression.

The 22-year-old New Jersey native has an impeccable boxing style, which has made him one of the most interesting young fighters in the category. He has just defeated Esteuri Suero in March by disqualification and is undefeated in his professional career.

Téllez Girón is a Mexican fighter characterized by his aggressiveness and is on a good streak with 3 wins in his last fights. He has not lost since June 2023 and represents a great threat for the champion.

Schofield is undefeated in 17 fights, 12 of them won by knockout, while Tellez Giron has 20 wins, 3 losses and 13 knockouts.