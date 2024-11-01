Welsh Amateur star Taylor Bevan signs with Matchroom

2022 Commonwealth Games silver medallist Taylor Bevan has signed a long-term promotional deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing and will make his professional debut at Super-Middleweight on the huge Sunny Edwards vs. Galal Yafai card at BP Pulse LIVE in Birmingham on Saturday November 30, shown live worldwide on DAZN.

Following a successful spell in the amateurs in which Bevan represented Team GB for two and a half years from January 2022 – four years after joining the Welsh camp full-time – the 23-year-old will begin his journey in the professional ranks under the guidance of former British, European and Commonwealth Welterweight Champion Colin Jones at Sport Wales National Centre in Cardiff.

“I’m really excited about joining Matchroom,” said Bevan. “I feel like I’ve been waiting to turn pro for a long time. It’s something that since I started boxing, I’ve always wanted to do. Matchroom is one of the biggest companies out there in the sport and I’m just really looking forward to it.

“I feel like now is the right time to turn pro because everything has fallen into place for me. The Olympic dream didn’t work out for me this year. I had the option to wait another four years and try and go to the LA Olympics, but I just feel like I’m at a good age now. I can take my time in the pros and really build into it.

“I boxed for Wales for seven years internationally. I went to the Commonwealth Games in 2022 in Birmingham and got a silver medal. Following the Commonwealth Games I got onto Team GB. I was on there for two and a half years and had some great experiences with them.

“I won multiple gold medals at international tournaments and boxed some of the best boxers in the world at my weight, beating some of them as well. I’ve had good experience in the amateurs, and I had about 100 fights. I’ve travelled all around the world for competitions and training camps and had some amazing experiences and created great memories for life.

“The support from Matchroom and DAZN is going to be great. It’s a great platform to box on and the shows are all amazing. It’s going to be a massive help. I feel like I’ve got a very experienced team. Tomas and Brian have managed some of the best fighters in the world, which gives me massive confidence in them.

“My training team Colin Jones and Sean McGoldrick, they’re very experienced as well. I’ve trained with the Wales team for about seven years now, so I trust them, and I know they’ve got my best interests at heart. I’m really looking forward to turning pro with them. I’ve got an exciting style; I’m come forward and aggressive with fast hands. I’ve got a bit of power as well – fans are going to love watching me fight.”

“I’m delighted to welcome Commonwealth Games silver medallist Taylor Bevan to the Matchroom Boxing team,” said Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn. “Taylor joins us following a hugely successful stint in the amateurs with Team GB and Welsh Boxing. He has an experienced team behind him with Colin Jones and Brian Peters, and I’m looking forward to guiding Taylor towards honours at Super-Middleweight. Professional debuts don’t come much bigger than the massive Sunny Edwards vs. Galal Yafai showdown in Birmingham on November 30. Watch it live around the world on DAZN.”