undefeated unification at Latino Night – World Boxing Association

Thammanoon Niyomtrong and Oscar Collazo are set for their minimumweight unification fight this Saturday at the Riyadh Season event in the Saudi Arabian capital. The World Boxing Association (WBA) champion will face the WBO monarch in the middle of Latino Night.

Niyomtrong, one of the pioneer body’s most enduring champions, will return to fight outside his native Thailand in a very important fight for his career. He is coming off a win over Alex Winwood as a visitor in Australia and will now face possibly the toughest challenge of his career as he looks to remain the champion.

Collazo, Puerto Rican WBO champion, has a similar situation, since for him the fight also means a big challenge and he will have to travel far to achieve his goal of keeping two crowns.

Niyomtrong and Collazo are already in Riyadh finalizing details for Saturday night. The Thai fighter has a record of 25 wins, is undefeated and has knocked out 9 opponents. On the other hand, the Puerto Rican has 10 wins, no losses and 7 knockouts.