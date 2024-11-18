Stanionis vs Giyasov purse bid will be held tomorrow  – World Boxing Association

The Championships Committee confirmed that the bidding for the World Boxing Association (WBA) welterweight title fight between Eimantas Stanionis and Shakhram Giyasov will be held on Tuesday, November 19.

The organization sent the formal communication to the parties, after having granted an extra period of time for negotiations without getting any answer about an agreement for the fight.

The auction will take place at 12:00 p.m., local Houston time, and will be held online through the zoom platform under the direction of the vice chairman of the championships committee, Panamanian Julio Thyme.

The entire process will be carried out under the WBA rules with a purse distribution of 75% for the champion and 25% for the challenger.