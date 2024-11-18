Collazo dethrones Niyomtrong at Latino Night  – World Boxing Association

Puerto Rican Oscar Collazo scored an important victory for his career and dethroned Thammanoon Niyomtrong from his World Boxing Association (WBA) minimumweight championship with a seventh round technical knockout during their bout held at The Venue, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Collazo ended a 10-year, 16-defense reign of the Thai, who has been one of the longest reigning champions in the recent era. The Caribbean fighter was powerful from the start, winning in the exchanges and hurting the Asian to finish in the seventh round after sending him to the canvas three times during the fight, twice in that final round and once in the sixth.

The southpaw fighter, who was already WBO champion, added the WBA title to his collection and is now, without a doubt, the most important 105-pound fighter in the world. Although his opponent tried to spar on a one-on-one basis, Collazo showed that he could have the advantage on any ground and with power he countered Niyomtrong’s thrust.

At 27 years of age, Collazo is still undefeated and now has 11 wins, with 8 knockouts. Niyomtrong dropped his record to 25 wins, 1 loss and 9 knockouts.