Kambosos Jr Signs Co-Promotional Deal with Matchroom Boxing

George Kambosos Jr. has signed a co-promotional deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom, DiBella Entertainment Inc. and Ferocious Promotions.

The former Lightweight ruler has confirmed he will move up to 140lbs and start his bid to become a two-weight World champion in early 2025, in an event to be announced soon.

Kambosos (21-3 10 KOs) shot to fame by ripping Teofimo Lopez’s World titles from him with a stunning victory over in New York in November 2021, flooring the champion in the opening round en-route to handing the Brooklyn man his sole defeat to date.

The Australian star then hosted WBC champion Devin Haney in his homeland in undisputed battles in June and December of 2022, firstly packing out the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne and then rematching the American at the Rod Laver Arena in the same city, with Haney prevailing on points on both occasions.

‘Ferocious’ got back to winning ways with victory over IBO champion Maxi Hughes in Oklahoma in July 2023, before reaching out for greatness once again by challenging Ukrainian modern great Vasiliy Lomachenko for the IBF title in front of another huge crowd at the RAC Arena in Perth in May.

The 31 year old now adds his star power to a stacked 140-pound division, and will be a keen observer when fellow countryman Liam Paro defends his IBF title against Richardson Hitchins in Puerto Rico on December, live worldwide on DAZN, and Kambosos is itching to get back into the ring and take his first steps on the road to two-weight World glory.

“I’m excited to be aligning myself to Matchroom Boxing and to be signed in a co-promotional three-way agreement with my long-time promoter DiBella Entertainment Inc and Ferocious Promotions,” said Kambosos.

“I have had great success and history when promoted on Matchroom shows, winning my World Title eliminator bout in the UK against Lee Selby and most notably and memorably, my victory against Teofimo at Madison Square Garden, NYC to become the Undisputed Lightweight Champion of the World in the 135-pound division.

“I am officially announcing that I will be moving up to the 140-pound division, and being signed to Matchroom will give me my continued success and the legacy I want to leave in the sport of boxing.”

“I’m delighted to welcome George to the team,” said Eddie Hearn. “George’s win over Teofimo ripped up the script and showed that George was a man for the big occasion, and he’s proved to be a massive draw in Australia and one of the real driving forces behind boxing’s rapid rise Down Under.

“The 140lbs division is littered with big names and great potential clashes, and adding George to that mix only raises the levels – with a potential fight against Liam Paro a real mouth-watering prospect, if Liam can get the win in a great fight with Richardson Hitchins on December 7.”

“I’m glad that I was able to make a deal with my old mate Eddie to work with George Kambosos Jr. and Ferocious Promotions,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “Throughout his career, George has been a warrior who never shies away from a challenge and now he wants to test himself against the top fighters at junior welterweight. Matchroom Boxing works with the best at 140 pounds, including George’s countryman Liam Paro, and, like DiBella Entertainment, is heavily invested in Australia. This is a natural partnership.”