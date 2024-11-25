“ROCKIN’ FIGHTS” 49 RESULTS | Star Boxing

Huntington, New York (November 25, 2024) – Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing Rockin’ Fights 4 9 delivered an action packed and hotly contested evening of bouts this past Saturday at The Paramount. The sold out show was packed with fans and non-stop thrilling boxing. Star Boxing once again continued its practice of delivering the best and most consistent boxing series in New York and #49 has fans already lining up to get tickets for Rockin’ Fights 50 in 2025.

RESULTS:

Wendy “The Haitian Fire” Touissant (now 16-3-0, 7 KOs), got back to his winning ways and did not disappoint in his return to The Paramount Saturday night. Touissant, the hometown Huntington favorite, continued to display the talent and physical fitness that makes him an intriguing ascending contender in the boxing world. Touissant stayed poised throughout the bout, which went the distance, leaning on his patient gameplan to deal with capable Argentinian challenger, Brian “El Capitan” Arregui (now 10-5-0, 7 KOs). Touissant’s training paid off as he was able to secure the victory by majority decision. The scores were: 80-72 by Tony Paolillo; 79-73 by Steve Weisfeld and a shocking 76-76 by Kevin Morgan.

In a special featured bout, 22-year old Italian-American prospect and newest Star Boxing fighter, Micky Scala (now 11-0-0 6 KOs), showed talent and tenacity in remaining undefeated in his Rockin’ Fights debut. In a competitive bout, Scala relied on his reach and fast combinations to score throughout the fight, ultimately earning a victory by unanimous decision (60-54, 59-55, 60-54) over Luis “Conrazon De Oro” Caraballo Ramos of Puerto Rico. (now 7-6-1 7 KO’s).

David “King David” Malul (now 2-0, 2KOs), once again had The Paramount crowd energized and mesmerized for his second professional fight. Malul gave the raucous crowd another memorable moment when he uncorked three devastatingly powerful blows to the head of his opponent, Zachary “Mr. Sippi Babi” Davis to secure the third round knockout.

In a rough and tough back and forth battle, Harley “Heavy Hands” Burke (now 9-0-0, 7 KOs) defeated Tevin Terrance by a very close unanimous decision (58-55, 58-55, 57-56), remaining undefeated. Following an early first round knockdown of Burke by Terrance’s acclaimed left hook, Burke settled in and the rest of the fight was an exciting and close matchup. The two combatants exchanged blows all fight, with neither fighter seeming to gain the upper hand. Ultimately, the judges ruled for Burke, keeping the Irish American’s perfect record unscathed.

Albanian pride was soaring as John “The Warrior” Gjini (now 13-0-0, 12 KOs) dissected his opponent, Luis Porozo (now 18-12-0, 9 KOs), in a dominating TKO win. Porozo came into the bout as the much more seasoned fighter, amassing 29 career fights to Gjini’s 12. Porozo took the first round but it was Gjini thereafter as his fast hands and quickness broke down the tough Ecuadorian native. Gjini secured the fourth round referee stoppage and TKO victory.

The opening bout of this stacked card saw a gritty bout between Long Island native Frank “Magic” Monaco (now 2-0-1) and Victor “El Patron” Pradis (now 2-2-1). The fight started the night with a good matchup. Monaco and Pradis were fighting in close quarters and neither fighter gave the other much room to breathe. Pradis seemed intent on attacking Monaco’s body throughout the fight, while Monaco stayed poised waiting for his openings. In the ultimate tossup decision, the judges scored it a split draw (38-38, 39-37, 37-39).

Fans can watch the entire fight card on StarBoxing.TV on demand. Also, the show will be replayed on YES Network on dates to be announced by Star Boxing later this week.

Next Event: Feb. 14th, Rockin’ Fights 50, The Paramount NY in Huntington, New York