Isa Rivero is the first WBA Ibero-American champion  – World Boxing Association

Spain’s Isabel Rivero wrote a page in the pioneer organization history books when she became the first Ibero-American champion of the World Boxing Association (WBA) by defeating Erika Bolivar this Sunday at the Millennium Dome, in Valladolid, Spain.

The minimum lightweight veteran took advantage of the great opportunity she had at home and defeated the Venezuelan with 100-90 scorecards by the three judges, in a fight in which she dominated from start to finish.

Since the creation of WBA Iamed (Iberoamerican and Mediterranean), there have been several bouts for the men’s regional title, but this is the first time a women’s championship of the region has been held and that is why the fight was so special.

Rivero ratified her great professional moment and won her sixth straight fight, this time in an international bout, which gives her confidence to continue on her way.

The winner improved her record to 9 wins, 2 losses, 1 draw and 1 knockout, while Bolivar left her balance at 6 wins, 3 losses, 1 draw and 4 knockouts.