Davis and Roach hold press conference in Washington, D.C.  – World Boxing Association

Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach Jr. were face to face on Thursday in their second promotional press conference for their World Boxing Association (WBA) lightweight title fight, which will take place on March 1 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Davis and Roach had a first press conference this week in New York, where the bout will take place, and the second stop had to be the capital of the United States, where both are natives.

Exchanges of words were the order of the day and the two fighters continued to escalate their rivalry, which has been evident in the tour they have been on for the past few days.

Davis, owner of the black and gold crown, showed his characteristic attitude and assured that he will go out with his hand up easily in the fight. Roach, who is the WBA super featherweight champion, asked for special permission to move up in class and challenge Gervonta. The right-handed fighter will be taking on a big career challenge and wants to prove he is capable of making it in the next division.

Both are preparing for the fight and will continue their training camps over the next few days.