Pulev wins Crown in Bulgaria – World Boxing Association

Kubrat Pulev won the World Boxing Association (WBA) heavyweight belt with a unanimous decision over Mahmoud Charr on Saturday in Sofia, Bulgaria.

The arena where the fight took place was packed with people who turned it into a beehive of activity and supported the local fighter in a tough fight with many exchanges that was eventually decided by unanimous decision scores of 117-111, 117-111 and 116-112.

Pulev and Charr put up a one-on-one fight and each had their moments with good shots, intense moments and drama in many passages; however, it was the home fighter who was able to take the biggest advantage to go extra rounds and take a good victory on the scorecards.

With the win, the 43-year-old veteran is once again the world champion, bringing his record to 32 wins, 3 losses, and 14 KOs, while Charr now has a record of 34 wins, 5 losses, and 20 KOs.