Matchroom Boxing's 2024 Review With Hearn, Bellew, Barker, Edwards, Diamante & Costello





What a year! Eddie Hearn, Tony Bellew, Darren Barker, Sunny Edwards, David Diamante and Mike Costello discuss the highs and lows throughout the last 12 months and the panel’s must see fights for 2025.

