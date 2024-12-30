Usyk made merits for boxer-2024 – World Boxing Association

The Ukrainian southpaw fighter Oleksandr Usyk, heavyweight undisputed champion ratified his superiority over the British Tyson Fury with a second victory over him, now with a score of 116-112- understandably questioned by the loser and his representatives- last Saturday 21 at the luxurious Arena Kingdom of Riyadh (or Ryadh), capital of Saudi Arabia, in front of a crowd estimated between 26 and 30 thousand people in a bout in which the winner exposed his World Boxing Association, World Council and International Organization belts.

The IBF, which also had Usyk as champion, now recognizes as champion the Londoner Daniel Dubois, knocked out in 9 rounds by Usyk on August 26 last year and who appeared in Riyadh to ask for a rematch to his victimizer, at the end of the fight.

In any case, the world’s fans and the media, for the most part, consider the 36-year-old European (he turns 37 on January 17), now 23-0-0, 14 KOs, is unquestionably the current top contender in the so-called premier division of the sport of gloves and, without a doubt, the number one candidate to be named Boxer of the Year 2024, in consideration of that victory (Fury’s second loss in 37 fights, with 24 KOs) and the one achieved last May 18 in the same scenario and against the same opponent.

Besides, the former European World and Olympic cruiserweight champion in the amateur ranks and also the first undisputed king as a professional in the cruiserweight has enough credentials to be considered the best Ukraine-born boxer in history.

A HARD-WON TRIUMPH

Usyk, 6’3“ tall and who stepped into the ring at 226 pounds, overwhelmingly smaller than the 281-pound, 7’2” tall Gipsy King, began Saturday’s bout with caution, without running away, but not aggressively either, although he was able to deal with his opponent’s attacks.

The first third of the bout passed without either side being able to clearly dominate, and Usyk gradually took control, while Fury began to show signs of worrying exhaustion, which the Ukrainian took advantage of to repeatedly come in with repeated, damaging and consecutive blows to the body and head.

Fury looked a little more recovered and impetuous around rounds 8 or 9, and at times put Usyk in difficulty, however the latter had the poise, skill and ability to respond to the attacks and thus could hear the ring of the final bell with a clear enough advantage, margin that was reflected in the cards of the judges Gerardo Martinez (Puerto Rico), Patrick Morley (USA) and Ignacio Robles (Panama), who agreed on a result of 116-112.

We closed it in our personal tally, in front of the TV, at 115-113, also for the winner.

Nothing more to add, except to offer you another note in a short time with a detailed account of the only 13 boxers, two women in the group, of those who have been called Undisputed Champions in the era of the 3-4 belts, which are 7 Americans (Jessica McCaskill among them), one Mexican (“Canelo” Alvarez), one Japanese (Naoya Inoue) and 4 Europeans, added to the latter the Colombian-Belgian Cecilia Braekus, the well-baptized First Lady of Boxing.

To conclude, let’s just go ahead and wish the boxing fans of the world, and everyone, that they have enjoyed a very happy Christmas Eve and that 2025 will be filled with the joy that good health provides, especially.