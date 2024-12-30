WBA mourns the passing of Paul Bamba   – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) mourns the passing of Puerto Rican native Paul Bamba this week, information confirmed by Ne-Yo.

Bamba, who was 35 years old and raised in New York, had fought for the WBA cruiserweight gold title last December 21 and was crowned after defeating Mexican Rogelio Medina by technical knockout in the sixth round.

He had had a professional career since 2021 with fights in the United States, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Mexico, among other countries. Before getting the Gold belt, he had fought for NABA, Fedecaribe and Fedecentro titles of the organization, which he also managed to have in his possession.

Bamba left a professional record of 19 wins, 3 losses and 18 knockouts. The pioneer organization has received the news with great sadness and sends words of condolence to his family and loved ones.