Brooks wins the WBA Continental USA belt  – World Boxing Association

Austin Brooks won the World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental USA super featherweight belt after defeating Rosalindo Morales by technical knockout in the eighth round on Friday, January 10 at the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, United States.

The bout marked the beginning of the WBA calendar in 2025 and had Brooks as the main protagonist in a fight that put face to face two experienced fighters with a lot to win.

Although he faced a tough opponent like Morales, Brooks was able to handle the ring and be dominant throughout the eight rounds of the fight. After working with precision and aggressiveness he was able to stop his opponent in that eighth round to score another victory in his career and become regional champion of the pioneering body.

Brooks was up on all the scorecards at the time of the stoppage with scores of 70-62 from two judges and 69-63 on the third.

With the win, the American left his record at 13 wins, 0 losses, 1 draw and 6 knockouts, while Morales now has a record of 10 wins, 2 losses and 2 knockouts.